On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Allied Surveyors Scotland has announced the appointment of a new director of land and development, in response to the growing demand in the Scottish property market.

Catherine Clarke joins the company, which is one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, as the first female director and will play a key role in growing the specialist land division across the Central Belt, focusing on providing development and funding advice to the for-sale and rent, private and social housing market.

Law firm Morton Fraser has enhanced its business banking expertise and links to the City of London with the appointment of Ross Caldwell as partner. He joins the firm’s banking and asset finance team, bringing the firm’s total number of partners to 44. Caldwell officially joins Morton Fraser in May from Taylor Wessing, where he specialised in advising lenders, borrowers and sponsors in complex financing transactions. He has worked as a partner in London for the past ten years and will be responsible for cultivating the firm’s relationships there as well as adding further strength to Morton Fraser’s finance practice.

Condies has announced the appointment of Pauline Hogg as the accountant’s new managing partner. This role will see Hogg driving the firm’s ambitious vision, building on strong foundations to further develop the comprehensive range of services offered. Her appointment is testament to her wealth of experience and contribution to the Scottish business landscape over the past 15 years. After qualifying as a chartered accountant with a practice in Leith, Hogg moved to a large Edinburgh-based firm where she spent seven years before joining Condies in 2004 and subsequently being appointed partner in 2006.

AM Bid Services has appointed experienced bidding and proposal management professional Callum Graham to the role of bid writer. He joins a rapidly growing team at AM Bid Services and brings with him four years’ of bid writing and bid management experience, with a proven track record in the public, commercial and third sectors, leading and developing successful bids totalling over £100 million in contract wins. Prior to joining AM Bid Services, Graham held a bid executive post at Scott-Moncrieff.

