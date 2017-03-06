On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Law firm Gillespie Macandrew has recruited two new specialists to step up the firm’s marketing activity.

Lisa Fitzpatrick joins as the senior marketing executive and Rebecca Croan as business development executive, effectively doubling the size of the firm’s marketing team. Fitzpatrick brings more than ten years marketing experience and joins from manufacturer Brand-Rex, where she was responsible for the company’s digital marketing, events/exhibitions, PR, product launches, campaigns and collateral management. Croan comes from a background in legal marketing and has been involved in both marketing and strategic business development for a similar major Edinburgh law firm.

DNV GL, the multinational provider of risk management services, is further developing its consultancy services to address key industry challenges such as enhancing safety, efficiency and performance. To drive this process, it has appointed Peter Boyle as Aberdeen operations manager and John Morgan as UK business development leader for risk advisory Services.

Both positions will be based in DNV GL’s Aberdeen office. Boyle has worked for DNV GL for 22 years. A chemical engineer, he specialises in safety engineering, providing consultancy services for many oil and gas facilities globally, and in managing significant asset integrity projects. Dr Morgan, a senior principal consultant, has 22 years leadership and technical experience with DNV GL and its predecessor companies. He is an expert in safety regulation and chairs the UK Oil and Gas major hazards technical group.

Colin McGhee joins Montagu Evans as an associate in the Glasgow agency team focusing on all office agency services; lettings, acquisitions and development. Previously at Jones Lang LaSalle, Colin brings a wealth of experience and solid track record having worked for notable clients such as Aberdeen Asset Management, Standard Life, Aviva and Lockheed Martin for over six years.

Rob Bower, managing partner, commented: “Colin is a well-respected adviser in the Scottish office market having acted for numerous landlords and tenants. His hire is in line with our strategy of providing our clients with access to people who can solve their complex property challenges through years of experience.”

