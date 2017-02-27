On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Recruitment consultancy Primestaff has promoted finance director Antonio Vezza to the role of group managing director.

The move comes as the group has seen turnover almost double since 2011/2012. That figure exceeded £13 million in 2015/16, while the same year gross profit overtook the £2m mark. Chief executive Danny McIntyre praised Vezza’s work regarding its recent acquisition of Direct Workforce, a subsidiary of Bibby Line Group, and said his appointment “will allow him to continue his strategic approach to growth and to identify opportunities for the group”.

Chartered surveyor DM Hall has boosted its commercial team with the appointment of Ross Wilson as head of agency (east of Scotland). He will be based in Edinburgh, and said his focus “will be on building and improving the firm’s offering, promoting the strength of its extensive geographical coverage, whilst highlighting its professional pedigree and multi-disciplinary services”.

Alan Gordon, principal commercial partner for DM Hall, said Wilson’s appointment “is a welcome part of a bigger picture in our commercial division, which is undergoing unprecedented growth”.

Independent drinks wholesaler Inverarity Morton has announced that Steve Annand, founder and director of consultancy Glasshouse Drinks, is joining as sales director, succeeding Donald Campbell. Managing director Stephen Russell said Annand, Magners’ former head of on-trade sales for the UK, brings in-depth knowledge of the on-trade in Scotland and the UK that is “hugely important for a business like us”.

Chartered surveyor and property consultant partnership Montagu Evans has appointed Steven Dalton as a partner. Formerly director at GVA, he has specialist knowledge in the rating of whisky, pharmaceutical and healthcare subjects, for example, and he will be joined in August by Ken McCormack, former senior director and head of rating in Scotland at GVA. Mark Higgin, head of rating at Montagu Evans, said the hires represent “an essential component in our plans to become the leading rating practice in Scotland”.

Edinburgh-based private client solicitor Murray Beith Murray said it has appointed Kerry MacBeth as tax manager, focusing on personal tax, trusts and estate-planning. She joins the firm after eight years with Turcan Connell and previously worked for HMRC for nine years.

