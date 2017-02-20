On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

HouseMark Scotland, the provider of data and insight in the housing sector, has appointed its first chairperson.

Meeting on 15 February, HouseMark Scotland’s advisory board confirmed the appointment of Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association chief executive Helen Murdoch to the new role with immediate effect.

Murdoch has been chief executive of Hanover Scotland since 2007 and joined the housing association in 1995 as director of housing and care services. With more than 36 years’ experience in social housing, she became a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing in 1989, completed an MBA in 1993 and is also a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and an associate member of the Institute of Personnel Development.

IME Property is gearing up for another year of growth by adding an experienced senior consultant to its team. The Edinburgh-based agency has brought on board Bill Adams who has been operating as a freelance property consultant and investment advisor since 2008. The 54-year-old recently left DM Hall and provides a wealth of industry experience having held the post as director of residential development and investment Scotland at Colliers CRE from 2005 to 2008.

Bill had also previously worked as a business sales agent at Christie & Co before embarking on his freelance career, and IME Property managing director Iain Mercer believes the addition of Adams as consultant will assist in its organic growth plans, saying: “Bill is a welcome addition to the team at IME and we are delighted he has chosen to join us.”

As part of a “significant” investment in its business technology consulting (BTC) practice, business adviser and accountancy firm Scott-Moncrieff has appointed Fraser Nicol as partner to lead the BTC team. Nicol joins from the London headquarters of a global “big four” firm, where he played a central role in developing technology risk consulting, cyber security and data analytic services.

Accredited specialist Jennifer Maciver has joined law firm Gillespie Macandrew LLP as a legal director and head of family law. Bringing more than ten years’ expertise and experience of working within the family law practices of some of Scotland’s top law firms, she is a Family Law Arbitration Group Scotland arbitrator and trained collaborative lawyer. She is also a lead tutor in family law at Edinburgh University.

