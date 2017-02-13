On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Business advisory giant PwC has announced an enhanced structure for its deals line of service in Scotland with corporate finance partner Jon Shelley and director Mark Addley joining the leadership team and Jason Morris taking on the senior role of Scottish deals leader.

The changes mean that the leadership team now comprises Jason Morris, who also leads the transaction services business, Drew Stevenson, deals leader for energy, utilities, mining and infrastructure across the UK, and Paul Brewer who leads the corporate finance infrastructure and government business, in addition to Shelley and Addley. This puts the team at 80 strong – one of the largest in Scotland – and includes 11 partners and directors including specialists in valuations, debt advisory and forensics.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait has expanded its Inverness office with the recruitment of Shona Fraser as business support director. She joins from the Inverness office of “big four” firm EY. Chiene + Tait said her appointment will broaden its service offering in the city, where it opened its premises in November. Fraser brings with her many years of experience to the role and specialises in providing accounts and business support services to SMEs, medical and other professional partnerships and rural businesses.

She said: “I am very excited about joining Chiene + Tait and looking forward to taking a hands-on role to support our clients, and build our presence in the area. With a number of positive business growth opportunities, including the recently announced Inverness and Highland city region deal, our firm is in the perfect position to support the continued growth of the area at this exciting time.”

Colin McGhee joins property consultants Montagu Evans as an associate in its Glasgow agency team, focusing on all office agency services, including lettings, acquisitions and development. Previously at JLL, McGhee has worked with clients such as Aberdeen Asset Management, Standard Life, Aviva and Lockheed Martin.

Managing director Rob Bower said: “Colin is a well-respected adviser in the Scottish office market, having acted for numerous landlords and tenants. His hire is in line with our strategy of providing our clients with access to people who can solve their complex property challenges.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook