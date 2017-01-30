On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Morisons Solicitors has introduced a trio of new appointments to its Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

Angela McMahon joins the private client team as an associate. Formerly with Anderson Strathern, she is a solicitor and fully qualified financial adviser. Based in Edinburgh, Janette Kenny joins the property team as an associate. Specialising in conveyancing, she previously worked for Davidson Chalmers, MHD Law and Simpson & Marwick. Emma Berwick has been appointed as marketing executive. A graduate of City of Glasgow College, she gained her first role in industry in 2012 in a renewable energy firm.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

A former RAF pilot has been appointed to the new position of associate director of sales at the residential estate agency DJ Alexander. Nick Maunder served in the Royal Air Force for 17 years, latterly training novice pilots to fly Tornados, based at RAF Lossiemouth. After leaving the service he launched a children’s nursery business, based in Elgin and focused on providing individual services for clients, largely through the clever use of technology. He then moved to a senior position with Aberdeen-based Petrotechnics, which provides software support to oil companies and others working in potentially hazardous locations. Until his latest appointment, Maunder was chief operating officer at KAL, a software company specialising in ATM (automatic telling machine) software. Headquartered in Edinburgh, KAL is represented across the globe.

Scottish Pension Trustees, the Scottish arm of Capital Cranfield, the independent trustee firm, has welcomed Andy Scott to its team. He joins the company after a near 20-year career at Punter Southall in Edinburgh, where he was both a consultant and a professional trustee. Scott, a qualified actuary, set up Punter Southall’s independent trustee business in 2000.

Dunedin Canmore, one of Scotland’s largest housing associations, has appointed Alan Glasgow as its new housing director. He succeeds Hazel Young, who took over as managing director of the Edinburgh-based association, which is part of Wheatley Group, last year. After starting his 22-year career at, appropriately, Glasgow City Council, he worked for Glasgow Housing Association – in roles including housing officer and performance co-ordinator – for ten years before moving to Wheatley Group’s assurance team.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook