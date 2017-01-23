On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Independent commercial building surveying firm Malcolm Hollis has ­promoted three staff in Scotland.

In Edinburgh, Clare Holyoake takes on the role of associate. She joined the firm in London and now specialises in dilapidations, acting for a number of local and national clients, including Wolseley UK and Amec Foster Wheeler. In Glasgow, Colin Edgar is promoted to partner. He has 29 years’ experience in the industry, specialising in vertical transport and electrical engineering. Gerry McGuigan, a specialist adviser in building and condition surveys, is promoted to associate. He advises local and national clients including Quidnet Capital, the British Heart Foundation and Faifley Housing Association.

Brodies, Scotland’s largest law firm, has appointed three partners, saying this enhances the service provided by its banking and finance, corporate, projects, infrastructure and real estate teams. Drysdale Graham, who specialises in social and economic infrastructure projects, joins the energy and infrastructure team and will be based primarily at the firm’s Edinburgh office when he starts in May. Set to arrive at the same office is trust and tax specialist Heather Thompson, who starts in April and will work across the firm’s top tier-ranked corporate and personal tax teams. Joining in the summer, and set to be based at ­Brodies’ Glasgow office, is Chris Dun, who covers investment and development property finance, property investment trusts, social housing finance, education finance and securitisation and bond issues.

Business and financial adviser Grant Thornton has appointed ­Barry Fraser to lead the further development of its Aberdeen office, together with advisory director Ian Knott who joined from Simmons last year, as it continues its investment in the North-east. Fraser was most recently executive director at accountancy giant EY, leading the firm’s transaction team in ­Aberdeen, covering corporate finance, transaction support and restructuring.

Munro Partnership has started the year by welcoming Scott Moore to its Glasgow team as the financial planning firm looks to recruit for key positions before it joins Standard Life financial planning business 1825 later this year. Moore takes on the role of financial planner with duties such as providing advice on wealth and investment strategies.

