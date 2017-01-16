On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

One of Aberdeen’s top corporate lawyers, Gordon Hobkirk, has returned to Maclay Murray & Spens (MMS) in a move that coincides with the appointment of Andrew Orr as partner in its growing Capital Projects practice.

Orr is ranked as a “leading individual” by the Legal 500 guide and Kenneth Shand, chief executive of MMS, said: “Gordon and Andrew, two highly regarded, well connected and experienced professionals, will not only enable us to look after existing clients, but will broaden the reach of our corporate and capital projects practices.”

Hobkirk was a leading light in the team from Iain Smith & Co that joined MMS in 2007. He has advised on numerous corporate deals in the North-east of Scotland over the past 20 years, especially in the oil and gas, renewables and food and drink sectors.

Orr has acted on some of Scotland’s most high-profile projects, including Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the city’s new Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Neil McKay has been appointed as managing director for the growing specialist regeneration company Urban Union. He brings 30 years’ construction industry experience as a chartered quantity surveyor with expertise in developing major building and civil engineering projects in the UK and the Middle East. He also has a depth of experience in overseeing the contractual and commercial requirements of projects and partnering consortium arrangements.

Previously McKay held various senior positions within Al Habtoor Leighton and most recently was appointed a director on the Robertson executive board. Neil will now lead Urban Union as the company continues to deliver ongoing regeneration projects across Scotland, including significant award-winning housing developments currently underway at Laurieston in Glasgow and Pennywell in Edinburgh.

Edrington, the premium spirits company, announces that Bill Farrar, managing director for super premium, will leave the company in June to pursue new business interests. Farrar’s career with Edrington stretches back to 1989, since which time he has led marketing strategy for several of the world’s most successful spirit brands. Paul Ross will succeed Farrar as managing director super premium, transferring from his current assignment as president of Edrington Americas, where the firm said he has delivered “exceptional growth”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook