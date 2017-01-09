On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Patrick Hughes has been appointed as the new head of Seafood Scotland, the organisation set up “by the industry for the industry” in 1999 to increase the value of returns to the Scottish seafood sector.

Hughes joins from SAC Consulting, the consulting arm of the Scotland’s Rural College, where he was senior food and drink consultant. He worked closely with emerging and established food and drink businesses across Scotland to highlight best practice, identify collaborative opportunities and facilitate key learnings that would affect growth, profitability and greater commercialisation of the sector.

Gordon McKenzie has been appointed to the board of directors of Ballantynes, the surveyor and estate agent with offices in Perth and Edinburgh, 15 months after joining from Savills. McKenzie has also taken a shareholding in the company. As director of new homes at Ballantynes, he is involved with promoting new build developments, gaining new build instructions, providing valuable client advice, market research and pricing throughout Scotland. In his previous role at Savills he was director of residential development sales, Edinburgh.

Eric Young & Co has announced three key promotions with effect from the start of this month. Tom Forster and Neil McConnachie have been promoted to partner, while Alastair Rowe has been promoted to associate partner. Ian Whelan, managing partner, said: “We’re delighted to recognise the significant contribution these three individuals have made to the business.”

Shepherd’s commercial property office in Edinburgh is enhanced by the promotion to partner of Anthony Bennett and Colin Campbell, who heads up the expanding commercial property management department covering Scotland. Residential surveyors Stuart Dunne, Christopher Hunter, Andrew Neil and Andrew Sykes are promoted to partners operating in Aberdeen, Stirling, Paisley and Peterhead respectively.

EC-OG continues to buck the recruitment trend by taking on three young professionals in newly created roles. As a result of increasing activity surrounding their ground-breaking Subsea Power Hub system, EC-OG has taken on Graceann Robertson, Slimane Kerrouchi and Ross Mitchell as new team members within the last three months. The three of them join a “diverse and talented” team.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook