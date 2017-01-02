On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Real estate service firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed two new partners – Tony Rosenthal and Maria Francké – to its Scottish team.

Rosenthal, who joins from Gerald Eve where he was partner for rating, is leading the national rating team within Scotland. A former assessor for central Scotland, he takes over from Bill Robb who is retiring. Francké starts with the business on 6 January and will head up the agency’s new planning and development consultancy in Scotland. She led planning and development teams in Chesterton, Drivers Jonas and Deloitte’s before setting up her own consultancy business.

Stuart Dorward, head of Cushman & Wakefield in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony and Maria to the Scottish business, they both have fantastic track records.”

The firm has also announced the appointment of Fraser Ramage to its retail team north of the Border. Ramage, who is currently with Ryden’s retail and investment agency team, will join Cushman & Wakefield’s national retail team and will be based within the Edinburgh office in Fountainbridge from early this month.

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail and occupier services for the UK, said: “The team has continued to be involved with advising on a number of high-profile transactions such as lettings to Kiko, Hotel Chocolat, Chisholm Hunter and leisure operators such as Nando’s, Veeno, Miller & Carter, All Bar One and Bella Italia. Therefore, in order to continue with providing our clients with market-leading advice, we have taken the decision to appoint further resource to meet our clients’ needs.”

Corporate travel specialist Colpitts World Travel has appointed Catriona Thomson as senior business travel consultant to bolster its Aberdeen operation. She joins from Portman Travel. With 12 years of travel industry experience, including working abroad in Abu Dhabi and Singapore, Thomson will become a key member of the Colpitts team in Aberdeen, where she will work closely with the firm’s clients and colleagues.

In tandem with this announcement, Colpitts has promoted fellow Aberdeen-based colleague Kirsty Smith, who will also become senior business travel consultant. She joined in 2012 after successfully completing an HND in travel and tourism at Aberdeen College, making rapid progress into this senior role. Colpitts, which has its European headquarters based in Edinburgh, was acquired by US firm Direct Travel earlier this year.

