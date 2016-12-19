On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Brian Miller has been appointed director of forensic accounting at accountancy firm Henderson Loggie, a key step forward in the development of the firm’s forensic strategy.

Miller takes up his new role at the same time as partner Greig Rowand takes over the role of head of forensic in the firm, succeeding Frank McMorrow who will remain as a consultant with Henderson Loggie until his retirement next summer. Rod Mathers will become head of corporate finance at the firm.

IT services company Version 1 has appointed Malcolm Allan as head of sales for Scotland with responsibility for driving the growth and development of the business north of the Border. He joins Version 1 from Sopra Steria, where he held a number of senior sales roles over a ten-year period. Experienced in both selling and delivering professional services, Allan previously worked for Oracle in various consulting and managerial roles.

Transport group Stagecoach has welcomed a new operations director for East Scotland. Originally from Perth, David Frenz began his career in 2007 with Stagecoach South as a graduate trainee. Upon completing his training, he was appointed as an operations manager in Manchester and remained in post for five years. In 2014, Frenz moved to Scottish Citylink, which is operated as a joint venture between Stagecoach and ComfortDelGro, as operations director. He now joins the East Scotland team and will be based at its head office in Dunfermline.

Engineering, environment and design consultancy Sweco has appointed two new members to its UK leadership team. Jen Hamilton now leads Sweco’s environment unit, while Andy King heads up the energy unit. Both are directors and have been with the consultancy for ten and five years respectively. The promotions also mark a period of successful integration since Sweco launched in the UK in April 2016, following its acquisition of Grontmij in October 2015.

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait has announced the appointment of Alastair Herbert as its new business support director. Herbert will focus his energy on developing new business opportunities and building client relationships across C+T, which opened its third UK office, in Inverness, last month. His appointment coincides with the promotion of Hazel Gough to partner.

