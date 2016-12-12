On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Luxury hotel Gleneagles has signed up three key members of staff, amid new owner Ennismore’s multi-million-pound investment and development programme across the hotel.

It has appointed Conor O’Leary, formerly director of food and beverage at the five-star Grand Hyatt in Dubai, as hotel manager. Warren Brown joins as executive chef, having held the same role at the Hilton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, the Shangri-La in Manila and the St Regis, Shanghai, while Colin Farndon, ­previously spa director at Armathwaite Hall Country House Hotel & Spa, ­Cumbria, has ­taken up the new position of director of ­leisure. Paul Heery, Gleneagles’ general manager, said the appointments will be “critical” to the business.

Full-service law firm Gilson Gray has hired property law expert Julian Scott, who will join its residential property team as residential conveyancing director. It said his appointment, from the role of partner at Aberdein Considine, reaffirms its commitment to growth. Scott, who has more than 30 years’ ­experience in his field, said Edinburgh is “one of the most established ­property markets in the UK, with a very bright future ahead”. Joining the same team is solicitor Caley Toner, from McVey and Murricane.

Mark Fowlestone, a founding partner of creative agency Multiply, based in Edinburgh and London, has taken on his first outside board role as non-executive director of 71 Brewing in Dundee. Duncan Alexander, head brewer at the company, praised Fowlestone for being “at the coal face of drinks new product development”.

Glasgow-based Encompass Corporation has hired senior business analyst Karl Djemal, who joins from Markit, and Kenny Pattie, who arrives from Change Recruitment Group as product marketing ­specialist. Encompass founder and chief executive Wayne Johnson said their hires come at an “exciting” time for the firm as it continues to expand both in Scotland and internationally.

The Livingston James Group has appointed Karen Scott, former managing director of Hudson UK and Ireland, to its board. Jamie Livingston, a founding director of the recruitment group, which has 36 staff across Glasgow and Edinburgh, said she “is joining to lead the growth of our brands in Scotland”, with short-term plans for growth into key UK regional centres.

