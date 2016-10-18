On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Law firm Morton Fraser has promoted Suzanne Hardie and Nicola Ross to the position of partner, bringing the firm’s total number of partners to 43.

The promotions recognise the high performance and continuing growth of both the public sector and commercial litigation practices at Morton Fraser. Ross is integral to the firm’s commercial litigation and insolvency offerings, while Hardie has played a key role in the development of the highly successful public sector team.

Jamie Grant has joined Shepherd & Wedderburn’s top-ranked real estate and infrastructure practice as a partner from MacRoberts. He joins the firm’s Glasgow office, just ahead of its relocation to a brand new Grade A, 11-storey building in the city’s West Regent Street. Grant, who had been a partner at MacRoberts for the last 23 years, has decades of experience and in-depth expertise in property and environmental law (in particular in contaminated land) honed from advising clients in energy and renewables; infrastructure; ports and harbours and hotels and leisure.

BTO Solicitors LLP has announced the appointment of Laura Irvine, a criminal solicitor advocate and associate in the firm’s data protection defence team, as a director of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre. Irvine is a regulatory lawyer with experience of all aspects of the criminal justice system and a masters degree in human rights law.

Tuffin Ferraby Taylor (TFT), the independent property and construction consultancy, has promoted Neil Wotherspoon at TFT Edinburgh to technical partner. TFT Edinburgh was launched 12 months ago by Wotherspoon, who joined TFT from Aecom. Since that time, the team has grown fourfold serving clients in Edinburgh and across Scotland and the north-east of England, including Screwfix, Tesco, Royal Bank of Scotland and Aviva Investors.

Scottish automotive manufacturer Allied Vehicles has announced the appointment of Peter Facenna as its new managing director. Allied is Europe’s leading producer of special purpose and wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Based in north Glasgow, the company is the UK’s market leader in taxis and mobility cars and is rapidly expanding into related fields, both domestically and overseas. Facenna has worked in a variety of roles across the company over the past 17 years.

