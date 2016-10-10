On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Morton Fraser has enhanced its intellectual property (IP) expertise with the appointment of Julie Nixon, who holds a PhD in molecular biology and genetics from the University of Edinburgh, as a senior solicitor in its corporate team.

Her arrival makes it the only law firm in Scotland to have two IP lawyers with PhDs, along with Peter Galloway, and comes as demand for its IP advice from the life sciences and engineering sectors continues to increase. She will be responsible for advising clients on IP and commercial contracts, including IP protection and commercialisation, e-commerce and IT agreements, as well as on corporate matters.

Morton Fraser’s corporate division has also been boosted by the recent appointment of Callum Murray as a senior associate. A former trainee and solicitor with the firm, Murray has more than ten years’ experience advising clients on a full spectrum of corporate and commercial matters, and re-joins the firm after working in private practice in Dubai and in Aberdeen. He has particular expertise in early and mid-stage investment transactions, and advises on IP and commercial contracts.

Lothian-based AM Bid Services has recruited David Gray in the newly created role of bid development director, having held bidding and business-development roles with EDF Energy and Hanover Scotland.

His appointment comes at the start of the bid-focused firm’s third year, with turnover for 2015-16 exceeding £250,000. Managing director Andrew Morrison said: “The speed of AM Bid Services’ growth necessitates a senior level appointment to service our clients’ bidding needs.”

Investment management business Quilter Cheviot, part of Old Mutual Wealth, has grown its Edinburgh office with the appointment of a new trainee investment manager, and is actively looking to expand its staff base further.

Emma Grant joins the nine-strong team in the city from Cornelian Asset Managers, where she was a trainee portfolio manager. Prior to this, she held roles at Standard Life Wealth and Newton Investment Management. With more than nine years’ experience in the investment-management industry, she will assist the team in the management of a range of private client, trust, charity and pension-fund portfolios.

She will be working under the leadership of head of Edinburgh office Mark Hallam, who said Grant’s arrival “follows a highly successful year”.

