On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has strengthened its commercial real estate team with two internal promotions to senior associate level.

They are Margaret Coady in Edinburgh and Jon McGee in Glasgow. There is also the new appointment of Hannah Currie as an associate, who joins Anderson Strathern from Shepherd & Wedderburn.

Coady works across a range of commercial real estate matters. She is experienced in acting for property developers and in providing portfolio management for numerous landlords across the retail, education, telecoms, hotel and leisure sectors. She also acts for public sector bodies, charities, property developers, financial institutions and investors.

McGee is an established legal name in the public and utilities sectors. He has a particularly strong knowledge in the acquisition and sale of commercial and infrastructure development sites.

Currie handles all aspects of commercial property, including acquisitions and disposals. She has experience working with investors and REITs across a range of portfolios advising onsite acquisition and development, on-going asset management and eventual disposal.

One of Scottish law firm Gillespie Macandrew’s senior solicitors has achieved top marks in a prestigious qualification from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Lindsay Bryce MacKay, a senior solicitor in Gillespie Macandrew’s Perth office, has recently completed the Advanced Certificate in Taxation of Trusts and Estates (Scotland) as part of her studies towards the STEP Scotland Diploma in Trusts and Estates. The diploma is a recognised industry standard which demonstrates expertise in the law and procedures involved in trust and estate administration, tax and accounting in Scotland.

MDG Group, the Scottish business cost consultancy, has appointed Annette Welch as a director ahead of a planned expansion to new offices in Perth next month.

Welch joined the company in 2013 in a business development role and has helped drive the growth of the firm from just five people in 2013 to ten in 2016. Previously in pharmaceutical sales and, latterly, the energy industry, Welech – originally from Northern Ireland – has been in Scotland since she came to study at Dundee University in the late 1980s.

Douglas Reid, managing director of MDG, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Annette to the board as we enter an exciting new phase in our growth.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook