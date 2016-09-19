On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Law firm Anderson Strathern has appointed Gregory Stachura as a senior associate in its expanding property finance team.

Stachura has rejoined the firm after 14 years, having completed his traineeship and later working as a solicitor there. He arrives from Lindsays, and his appointment brings specialist financial services experience in commercial banking and secured lending with a particular focus on property finance.

He also has expertise in corporate banking after many years acting for a number of domestic and offshore lenders including all of Scotland’s major banks. Stachura said he is “excited” to return to the firm, and will be working alongside partner Gillian Anderson, who heads up property finance, adding that he is keen to support her and Drew Morris, head of the commercial real estate department, in developing the practice and servicing its clients to the highest level. Anderson said Stachura’s experience and knowledge “will be a great asset to the firm and our clients”.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has appointed Richard Bathgate director of restructuring in its Aberdeen office. He takes on the role after more than 11 years at PwC, with significant experience in major corporate recovery and restructuring projects in the global energy sector.

Johnston Carmichael said his appointment in the latest in a succession of high-profile recruitments, after the arrival of six specialists in its tax division in the last month, as part of a series of strategic hires who will drive the firm’s ongoing growth.

Matt Henderson, partner and head of restructuring, said: “Richard is a flagship hire for our team in Aberdeen. He is very highly regarded in the restructuring business and has been hugely successful throughout his career, with significant experience in the oil and gas sector.”

Pyreos, the Edinburgh-based infrared sensors technology outfit, has recruited Ken Williamson as vice president of operations. It said he brings extensive experience in semiconductors, holding roles at the likes of Nat Semi and Micronas, and worked for Siemens in the UK and Germany as well as Atmel for many years in the UK and US.

Pyreos chief executive Andrew Wallace said: “We are delighted that Ken, a returning Scot, has chosen to join us. His experience in process and quality will help maintain the momentum of maturing Pyreos operations.” Callum Gordon, who managed operations since 2015, will continue as an adviser to the firm.

