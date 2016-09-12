On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Solicitor-estate agency Coulters has announced the appointment of Lauren Miller to its growing legal team in Edinburgh.

Miller, a University of Edinburgh graduate, will take the position of associate solicitor. Her addition to the team follows the recent merger with HBJ Property in May this year. A specialist in residential conveyancing, Miller has previously worked at Morrisons and prior to this was a senior policy leader at the Scottish Government.

Ross MacKay, partner at Coulters, said: “Lauren will be a senior solicitor providing support to our partners, while also being involved in strategic areas such as training and development. Her knowledge and experience will be a great asset to the team.”

Miller is also a notary public and a member of the Scottish Young Lawyers’ Association.

READ MORE: Latest appointments and promotions

Tracey Ginn, an experienced California and Scots business lawyer, has joined MBM Commercial, the UK law firm focused on working with investors, entrepreneurs and high-growth companies.

Ginn has more than 25 years of experience as a corporate and business lawyer in both the UK and the US. She worked in Scotland and London at a senior level in private practice and in merchant banking before moving to Los Angeles in 2003 and qualifying as a California attorney. She has practised law in the US for 12 years, including latterly as a partner in Polsinelli, an AmLaw 100-listed firm in Los Angeles, where she specialised in cross-border transactions and corporate M&A.

Venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has beefed up its investment and operational teams with three senior appointments.

Tony Robison, who joined SEP in 2011 and has worked with some high growth technology companies, has been made a partner, focused on portfolio management and deal support.

Keith Davidson has also been appointed as a partner. He has been with SEP since 2015, having spent the previous decade in the private equity industry, and focuses on new growth capital investments across the information technologysector.

Sarah Roughead has joined SEP as director of fund reporting with responsibility for reporting and accounting across all funds under management. She was previously head of KPMG’s private equity audit team in London.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook