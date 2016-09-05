On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

LAW firm Weightmans LLP has appointed Cassandra Auld as partner in its real estate team in Glasgow.

Formerly a senior associate at Pinsent Masons where she managed a team of five, Auld has a wealth of experience in commercial property transactions, working for both public and private sector clients across a number of sectors, with a particular interest in hotels, retail and leisure and healthcare industries.

Employment law, HR and health and safety specialist Law At Work has appointed a new financial controller as part of its strategy to expand operations in Scotland and England. Lynne Bell, a qualified chartered accountant will operate from the firm’s Glasgow office and has already developed plans to strengthen some of the current processes, to ensure that the firm continues to provide efficient service to all clients. With nearly ten years’ of experience, Bell has extensive knowledge of both public and private financial sectors and brings a wealth of knowledge of internal and external auditing practices which will support the firms consultancy services.

Boutique drinks firm Crucial Drinks has strengthened its team with the appointment of international business leader Ken Rose as one of its partners. Rose, a former director of Southern Comfort USA, has over 20 years’ of FMCG experience with global brands including Diageo, Cadbury Schweppes and Brown-Forman. In his role at Southern Comfort, he led the brand to its strongest performance in 20 years, enjoying double-digit growth.

McQueen Legal, the Edinburgh solicitors and estate agents, has announced the promotion of Pamela McKeand to partner. The promotion comes when she is currently off on maternity leave. The firm, which is led by an all-female partnership, said it invests considerably in its staff and understands the pressures facing females operating in the legal profession.

One of Scotland’s most experienced travel professionals has joined Stewart Travel Management. Jon Grosse has been tasked with developing a specialist groups department in his new post. He has 22 years’ industry experience and was most recently groups manager with Colpitts World Travel. For the past ten years Grosse has specialised in business and group travel. He has previously worked for Globespan and Ian Dickson Travel.