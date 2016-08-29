On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Stirling District Tourism, the not-for-profit organisation that manages and operates the National Wallace Monument, has appointed two new members to its board of directors.

Diana Hekerem, who lives in Larbert, Stirlingshire, has a Masters in economics and has worked for many renowned organisations – currently Marie Curie as divisional business and service development manager for Scotland. She has been a long-time supporter of community engagement in Stirling, including ­community-based junior rugby. Henk Berits, originally from the Netherlands and now living in Falkirk, is a management consultant with more than 25 years of experience at ­senior levels in a range of ­companies.

Colpitts World Travel has recruited Emily Plumley as its new group co-ordinator at its Edinburgh-based European HQ. Her appointment follows last month’s news of Direct Travel’s acquisition of Colpitts’ US and European operations. In her new role she will be responsible for handling all aspects of group travel for UK and European ­clients. Plumley has nearly two decades’ of experience in the UK travel industry, having worked at Japan Airlines, Cox and Kings, Wendy Wu Tours and more recently at Osprey Holidays and Ski Independence.

Lombard, the UK’s largest asset finance provider, has appointed a new director in ­Scotland for its specialist technology division, Lombard Technology Services (LTS). Jim Findlay has joined the business as LTS relationship director for west and north Scotland. He joins Colm Courtney who covers east Scotland and Northern Ireland. Both form part of Lombard’s team which is overseen by Nick Mayberry, regional sales director, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Quarriers, the social care charity, has strengthened its board with the appointment of new trustees. With backgrounds in finance, advocacy, social services, PR and property, the new members of the board are: Linda Bailey, CEO, Partners in Advocacy; Marjorie Calder, director, OceanBlue Consulting; Alan Frizzell, director of finance, Edrington Group; Andrew Kubski, development services manager, City Property (Glasgow); Murray Leys, social services consultant and George Peacock, head of property at the British Red Cross Society.

