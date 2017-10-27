Nucleus wins financial services award

Nucleus Financial Group has been named this year’s winner at the Scottish Financial Services Awards.

The Edinburgh-based fintech business, which started out in 2006, links advisors directly with clients to increase transparency surrounding their finances.

2017 Rising Star Award winner Victoria MacLean of Aberdeen Standard Investments

It now has 180 staff, funds under management of £13 billion and 90,000 customers in the UK and has been honoured for “leading the way in securing Scotland’s future standing as a centre of excellence in platform-development and asset-servicing [and] its highly innovative and customer-focused technology-based business model”.

The awards are run by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), sponsored by professional services giant EY and supported by The Scotsman, and recognise excellence in financial services in Scotland. More than 600 guests attended the dinner on 26 October at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Nucleus Financial founder and chief executive David Ferguson said: “We’re thrilled to collect this award and to achieve such great recognition from Scottish Financial Enterprise and the wider membership, especially against such a strong field.”

The other finalists for the Scottish Financial Services Award were Avaloq, Castlight, FreeAgent and HSBC Bank.

Ferguson continued: “I’m immensely grateful for everyone who’s helped us get to this point, and particularly for the wisdom of our late chairman, Paul Bradshaw, who would have loved this award but sadly passed away in January. We’ve always had very big plans for Nucleus and I’m sure this award will help nudge us along a little bit faster.”

Presenting the awards, Sue Dawe, EY partner and head of financial services in Scotland, praised Nucleus for being “a shining example of the world-class capabilities we offer in this field. Scotland’s enduring legacy as a leading financial centre will rely on our ability to successfully nurture the next generation of industry professionals.

"I am delighted this year we celebrate our first Rising Star Award winner who exemplifies all that is great about our industry today and is a symbol of the exciting future ahead for the sector.”

The category was established to recognise a young professional for their personal success and contribution to the financial services industry.

The winner is Victoria MacLean of Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI). The equities investment manager joined ASI as a graduate in 2012 and quickly progressed through the ranks, while also being involved in internal and external leadership programmes and helping drive innovation at ASI.

Dawe added: “Congratulations to the winners and all of the finalists who make such a positive impact to our industry and our economy.”

SFE chairman Jim Pettigrew also praised both the winners, deeming Nucleus Financial “dedicated to helping the fintech sector grow through innovation and are helping to ensure Scotland is a world-leader in our continuously evolving industry.

"SFE has proudly represented our strong and varied financial services industry for 31 years and I would like to thank all our members for their valuable contribution to our industry.”