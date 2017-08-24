Nicola McAlinden: Business must embrace diversity to succeed

Over the past couple of years we have witnessed substantial progress in the depiction of sexual and gender identity in our society.

From global symbols like the first national monument for LGBT rights and the continued legalisation of same-sex marriage, to the smaller nods of support like the use of same-sex pedestrian crossing symbols for Pride in London 2016, diversity is evolving positively.

Sexuality and gender identity issues must remain high up on the corporate diversity agenda

However, this societal headway needs to be stimulated in the workplace. Following a successful Pride Glasgow 2017 at the weekend, it seemed like an appropriate time to voice the importance of diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace in relation to the LGBT community.

With studies consistently showing that significant proportions of LGBT workers remain uncomfortable about revealing their sexuality at work, it is clear that more support and reassurance is required from employers. Yes, we are witnessing a positive trend towards openness but a great number of people still feel the need to hold back from colleagues for fear of discrimination, exclusion and lack of development.

Sexuality and gender identity issues must remain high up on the corporate diversity agenda if we are to improve workplace practice for LGBT people. Allowing employees to be more comfortable and open positively impacts on performance, and therefore has the capability of directly affecting a company’s productivity levels.

Companies taking the diversity agenda seriously are doing so not only for the sake of their employees or customer opinions, but to the benefit of the business itself. I firmly believe that an inclusive positioning can help companies attract and retain talent, and support future growth.

This attitude is widely supported in our business and in direct response to our employees’ needs we created our internal “Spectrum” network to support LGBT people within Barclays, while educating others on the importance of equality.

Inclusion is a matter of fairness and social equality, which are fundamental values of Barclays – and the whole of society for that matter.

So what is my advice to businesses? I encourage you all to recognise the importance of promoting respect in the workplace. We will only succeed if we focus on building and maintaining a diverse and inclusive environment, vocally supporting equality.

• Nicola McAlinden is head of diversity and inclusion at Barclays

