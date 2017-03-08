Learning tailored to suit your needs

Comment: Sean Ennis believes students have much to gain from innovative courses

The MBA is a well known and prestigious masters programme but it can be costly both in terms of finance and time. A full-time programme can be a big commitment and mean taking time out of your career and leaving your job.

This can be the right option for many people – perhaps those who want a change of career, or those who want to start their own business or want to take time out to concentrate fully on the academic learning and reflect on what they want to do next in their career, and those keen to benefit from the networking and international atmosphere of a full-time course with peers from around the world.

However, while there are many benefits to studying full-time, that obviously doesn’t suit everyone.

Strathclyde Business School (SBS) offers a renowned one-year full-time MBA programme, but we also offer part-time and flexible learning options.

Students who opt for the part-time and flexible learning programmes can enjoy the stability of staying in their current job while gaining an excellent addition to their CV.

We have tailored these course options to suit people who are still working full-time, and both are ideal for those who want to fit the MBA around their career.

Our part-time programme is offered through evening study and four weekend schools spread over the period of study – typically it takes a student around three years to complete the MBA part time.

Our flexible learning option allows students to direct the pace of their own studies while being supported throughout by the business school.

Flexible learning students enjoy a balance between self-study and group interaction and we encourage group learning through workshops and seminars which allows those studying the flexible option to meet their peers. Students on the part-time and flexible learning routes can take part in SBS’s MBA summer school which is an opportunity for students from all routes and all international centres – Strathclyde has eight across Europe, the Middle East and South-east Asia – to meet in Glasgow and take part in MBA elective courses.

SBS has a long and proud history of being an innovative business school and, as part of the leading technological university, it has “useful learning” at its heart. This is at the heart of all SBS programmes, including the MBA.

The MBA provides opportunities for all students to engage with industry regardless of programme route.

The Strathclyde MBA project – an essential part of the programme – gives students the chance to examine in depth a managerial, organisational or environmental issue over a two-month period. Students analyse and research a strategic work issue, often based within an organisation.

Whichever route of MBA is chosen, applicants can be assured they will be given all the support that an internationally-recognised school such as Strathclyde can offer.

The MBA programme is undoubtedly highly-regarded, with Strathclyde Business School holding triple accreditation from EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System), the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and Association of MBAs.

SBS has again been ranked this year in the prestigious Financial Times’ global rankings of full-time MBA programmes and was ranked fourth in the top 100 for value for money.

The school was named Business School of the Year in the Times Higher Education 2016 awards in November. The award was made in recognition of the school’s innovative and entrepreneurial attitude and its overall “outstanding” performance.

There are a range of scholarships available for MBA students on all routes. For full-time courses the closing date is 31 May and there are scholarships on offer until 1 September for the part-time and flexible learning routes.

