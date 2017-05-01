Search

Leadership organisation gets wealth firm Tcam onside

From left: Haig Bathgate, Tcam's chief investment officer and joint CEO; Sandy Kenendy, CEO of Entrepreneurial Scotland; and Alex Montgomery, joint CEO at Tcam. Picture: Contributed

Wealth management firm Tcam has been announced as a new corporate partner for Entrepreneurial Scotland (ES), the leadership outfit that will stage its annual conference this week at Gleneagles.

Tcam will join an “influential” group of ES corporate partners including legal practices Pinsent Masons and Turcan Connell, accountancy firms EY and Johnston Carmichael, economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, wealth management firm Cazenove Capital and investment banking giant UBS.

This Thursday’s conference will focus on the theme of scale-ups and is expected to bring together 300 of Scotland’s business leaders.

Haig Bathgate, Tcam’s joint chief executive and chief investment officer, said: “It’s never been a more exciting time for entrepreneurs in Scotland.”

Sandy Kennedy, head of ES, added: “We’re proud to have Tcam on board as a corporate partner.”

