Leadership organisation gets wealth firm Tcam onside

Wealth management firm Tcam has been announced as a new corporate partner for Entrepreneurial Scotland (ES), the leadership outfit that will stage its annual conference this week at Gleneagles.

Tcam will join an “influential” group of ES corporate partners including legal practices Pinsent Masons and Turcan Connell, accountancy firms EY and Johnston Carmichael, economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, wealth management firm Cazenove Capital and investment banking giant UBS.

• READ MORE: Cazenove gets on board with Entrepreneurial Scotland

This Thursday’s conference will focus on the theme of scale-ups and is expected to bring together 300 of Scotland’s business leaders.

Haig Bathgate, Tcam’s joint chief executive and chief investment officer, said: “It’s never been a more exciting time for entrepreneurs in Scotland.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Sandy Kennedy, head of ES, added: “We’re proud to have Tcam on board as a corporate partner.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook