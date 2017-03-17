Katherine Grainger makes waves at leadership event

Olympian Dame Katherine Grainger has returned to the podium to give a talk at the office of Scottish legal firm Gilson Gray.

The rower – a gold medallist at the 2012 summer games, four-time Olympic silver medallist and six-time World Champion – starred in an exclusive discussion on leadership and achievement in sport to an audience of business figures.

The event was hosted by Gilson Gray in partnership with insurance broker TL Dallas.

Speaking at the law firm’s newly expanded Edinburgh base in Rutland Square, Grainger said: “There is a huge cross-over in the way athletes and business people approach their craft.”

She added: “The pursuit of success in every area of your field to build something to be proud of is mirrored in both sides of what we do.”

Grainger took up rowing in 1993 whilst studying law at Edinburgh University and represented St Andrews Boat Club.

