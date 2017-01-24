Jobs firm iMultiply hires industry guru Paul Atkinson

Recruitment industry veteran and serial angel investor Paul Atkinson has been hired by iMultiply as the Edinburgh-based firm sets out a goal to double turnover.

Atkinson, who is also a founding partner in investment firm Par Equity, will take up the role of chairman of the board and help build on the firm’s track record of placements for high-growth, investor-backed companies in Scotland.

Atkinson has served as a non-executive director of iMultiply, which is headquartered in Edinburgh with offices in Glasgow, since 2015. The firm further expanded its board late last year with the addition of John Gilbertson, director of its accountancy division, and Arturo Carbonell, director of executive search services.

Atkinson said: “This is an exciting time in the company’s development. My role is to work with the board, develop the company’s strategy and growth potential, and provide insight and guidance as to where iMultiply’s service offerings will fit in the broader market context.”

Kirsty Mackenzie, the firm’s founder and chief executive, said Atkinson brought the right combination of experience to help guide the business forward.

“Paul will make an excellent contribution as chair,” she said. “He not only shares our values, he’s also been an extremely supportive non-executive director with a real desire to be more involved as we enter our next stage of growth.

“We are looking to increase our headcount by 25 per cent over the next 24 months, during which time we also aim to double our turnover to more than £2 million.”

The firm, which was founded in 2012, hit its £1m turnover milestone last year.

