IT recruiter Cathcart aiming to double Thailand team

Cathcart Associates, the Edinburgh-based IT recruitment specialist, is seeking to double the size of its team in Thailand, a year after opening its first overseas office in Bangkok.

The firm, which says it was the first dedicated IT recruiter based in the UK to establish a presence in the Thai capital, chose to expand into the city after spotting an opportunity to target its growing technology community.

The Bangkok office, headed by managing consultant, Nick Macdougall, currently has a five-strong team and that figure is set to grow to ten over the next 12 months.

Macdougall said: “Bangkok is home to a number of recruitment firms but very few specialise solely in technology, so we believe we have a unique service to offer firms based here. With a diverse mix of organisations in the country, no company is too big or too small to assist and we take a lot of satisfaction in building and maintaining high quality IT teams.”

Cathcart managing director Gordon Kaye, who co-founded the business with Sam Watson, said Thailand is facing digital skills gap shortages similar to those in the UK, where the recruiter also has a Manchester office.

He added: “We have always wanted to take our services international and with its diverse tech scene – Bangkok seemed like the best place for us to successfully do this.”

