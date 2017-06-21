Investors in People Scotland in remarkable rebrand

Investors in People Scotland has revealed that it is rebranding as Re:markable.

The new identity was unveiled by economy secretary Keith Brown, and the organisation said the Investors in People accreditation and Investors in Young People will remain its flagship services, with others to be rolled out later this year.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Re:markable chief executive Peter Russian said: “We’ve steadily diversified from one to seven services over the last decade and it’s important that our brand reflect our expanded portfolio with a contemporary identity.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook