International expansion for Scottish Business Network

A networking initiative aimed at helping business leaders tap into growth opportunities in London is expanding into China and North America.

Launched at the start of last year by entrepreneur Russell Dalgleish and economic development specialist Christine Esson, the Scottish Business Network (SBN) runs events where invited company bosses can “pitch” for support and advice.

Dalgleish, the managing partner of Exolta Capital Partners who also sits on the Scottish Government’s new Trade Board, said: “The traction gained in London last year was incredible and we quickly realised there was a strong demand for similar action-led, collaborative networks via the Scottish diaspora in China and North America.”

Esson, who previously led Enterprise Ireland’s overseas team in the UK, added that senior Scots with global experience can help to “accelerate and support” firms in their overseas growth plans.

Scottish Enterprise chairman Bob Keiller said: “We have been impressed with what Russell, Christine and the SBN team have managed to achieve in such a short space of time and, partly through our shared belief in the power of international networks and how they translate to business successes, we look forward to working with SBN in 2017 and beyond to help them achieve their goals.”

