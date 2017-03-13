Indyref2: Business reaction to Nicola Sturgeon speech

Business leaders have been reacting to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that she will seek the power to hold a second independence referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the Scottish Government will draw up legislation for a second independence referendum. Picture: Contributed

David Watt, executive director of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Scotland, said: “Not many in the Scottish business community wanted Brexit, and equally, few want a renewed independence referendum, and the associated continuation of uncertainty which has had such an impact on the ability of businesses to move forward with their plans.”

He added: “The modern world presents a multitude of opportunities for businesses to innovate and prosper, and this rather than constitutional arguments is the preferred focus of IoD members. However, if the political will is to move forward with another vote, business will react appropriately and continue to face up to the challenges that such political activity presents.”

Meanwhile, Wood Group chief executive Robin Watson said that the prospect of a second independence referendum would have “no bearing” on the Aberdeen-based energy services giant’s £2.2 billion deal to buy rival engineer Amec Foster Wheeler.

The more that can be done to mitigate the duration of this uncertainty for business, the better Liz Cameron

During a speech at Bute House, Sturgeon said today: “We face a future, not just outside the European Union, but also outside the world’s biggest single market.

“The Prime Minister and her government have been given every opportunity to compromise. I cannot pretend to the Scottish people that a compromise agreement looks likely.”

In response, And Willox, Scottish policy convenor at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “FSB survey work conducted after last year’s Scottish Parliament elections, but before the poll on Europe, revealed very little appetite amongst smaller firms for another independence referendum.

“Of course, there’s a lot more going on now – in terms of faltering confidence and rising costs – than there was last May. What we don’t know is if these changes have shifted views one way or the other, but I daresay that will become apparent in the weeks and months ahead.”

Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, welcomed the First Minister’s signal that the Scottish Government would continue to engage with the Brexit talks, saying it was “crucial” for Scotland to have a voice at the centre of the process.

She added: “Scotland has been through two referendums and two major elections over the past three years, and there is no doubt that this period of continual uncertainty has had a material impact upon businesses in Scotland. These are real and present business issues that are affecting business decisions and investment.

“A further referendum on Scotland’s independence would be no different, and the more that can be done to mitigate the duration of this uncertainty for business, the better. The Scottish Chambers of Commerce network will continue our process of engagement with businesses across Scotland to understand how this prospect could affect them and how their voices can be most effectively articulated during this process.

“In the current circumstances, businesses need as much certainty, stability and confidence as possible and it is the role of our governments to provide it. The message from Scottish Chambers of Commerce members has been clear and consistent – our priority must be to create the conditions that will enable businesses to thrive.

“That means focus and resources must be directed towards greater strategic infrastructure investment, developing the skills we need to sustain growth, fair business taxation that does not limit entrepreneurship and investment and clear guidance on entering and trading in overseas markets – all of which must have a clear evidential basis. These are the priorities for business and must be for our governments too.”

