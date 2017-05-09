Immigration system ‘must be flexible’ to assist firms

The future immigration system must be agile enough to adapt to evolving labour market needs and help British business flourish, according to a new study.

The latest Markit report on jobs for Scotland found sharp rises in both permanent and temporary job placements in April while growth in temporary staff demand reached a near ten-year high.

However, success is threatened by falling candidate availability. The report found growth in permanent appointments continued for the third month running in April, with the rate of expansion the fastest for 21 months. This contrasted with a slowdown recorded across the UK as a whole.

Kevin Green, chief executive of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), said the next government “needs to address the ever-shrinking pool of suitable candidates by investing in skills and career advice for UK jobseekers as well as safeguarding access to the workers we need from abroad” for British firms to “thrive”.

The report found that average salaries for permanent starters in Scotland rose sharply in April, while the rate at which temporary pay increased in Scotland was the fastest recorded for a year.

The IT and computing, nursing/medical/care and hotel and catering sectors saw the highest growth in demand for permanent staff while nursing/medical/care, IT and computing and engineering and construction led the way for temporary staff.

