Heriot-Watt hires high flyer for business school

Edinburgh Business School, part of Heriot-Watt University, has appointed an international businesswoman and human resources specialist to its top post.

Heather McGregor, who is also a qualified pilot, is to become executive dean at the university’s graduate school of business, home to MBA programmes with students and alumni in 166 countries.

McGregor is widely respected as a strong champion of diversity in the workplace and was awarded a CBE last year for services to business, particularly employment skills and diversity. She is a co-founder of the 30% Club, which campaigns to increase the number of women on company boards.

Principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt, Richard Williams, said: “We are extremely pleased to have attracted such a high calibre figure. Her appointment will ensure the school can build on its strong track record in delivering highly-flexible and valued business qualifications around the world.”

McGregor added: “Edinburgh Business School is part of a thriving, world-class university and I am incredibly excited at being given the opportunity to build on the success the school has already achieved, working with colleagues within the school and across Heriot-Watt, as well as with our 23 learning partners, to give students the very best experience and value, both during their studies and throughout their careers.

“We want to ensure that management education remains accessible to people across the globe, regardless of their working hours or family situation. At the same time, we will be working hard to ensure that the Edinburgh Business School community is able to benefit from access to the many areas of world-class expertise that exist across the wider Heriot-Watt University.”

McGregor, who joined the school yesterday, will initially work on a part-time basis before taking up the role on a full-time basis in January.

