Growth continues at law firm with addition to real estate arm

Law firm Gilson Gray said it has strengthened its real estate team in Glasgow by hiring partner Donna Kelly-Gilmour from Brodies. It described her as a “seasoned” commercial property practitioner, and Murray Stewart, Gilson Gray’s head of real estate, said: “Her appointment bolsters our platform in the west of Scotland and will help drive our continued expansion in the real estate sector.” The firm also stressed that it has nearly tripled in scale since its launch in May 2014.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has made two additions to its ruling council, with the new directors comprising Peter Duthie, chief executive of the Scottish Event Campus, and Anne Ledgerwood, general manager of the St Enoch Centre. Chamber chief executive Stuart Patrick said the pair “will boost our knowledge and experience at a time of increasing activity in the growth of Glasgow’s economy and at an important time for the chamber and for the city”.

Andrew Dobbie, founding director of Scottish digital creative agency MadeBrave, has been appointed to the board of not-for-profit charity TRC Media. Claire Scally and Margaret Scott, joint managing directors at TRC, which is hosted in Glasgow by Channel 4, said Dobbie “brings considerable digital and business expertise to the team as we plot our strategy for 2017 and the years ahead”.

Beattie, the creative communications group, has signed up Alison Clarke, the former chief of Grayling in the UK and Ireland. She has joined as chairman of Only Marketing – the group’s specialist marketing brand – with her appointment coming soon after the group attracted Kevin Roberts, the former global chief executive and chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi. Clarke said she is joining Beattie Group “when we are expanding across the UK and targeting English-speaking countries around the world”.

International real estate advisor Savills has boosted its hotels team with the recruitment of Keith McBain and Steven Fyfe who join, as a director and associate respectively, in the firm’s Glasgow office. Both previously at JLL in Glasgow, they will focus on the Scottish and north of England lodging markets. Martin Rogers, head of UK hotel transactions at Savills, said: “Keith and Steven will provide a depth of local market knowledge and experience that will enhance our already strong UK presence.”