Four directors get on board at Marketing Edinburgh

Marketing Edinburgh has named a quartet of new board members, tasked with shaping the future direction of the capital to a global audience.
The four non-executive directors come from a range of marketing, finance and corporate backgrounds and have had careers spanning organisations as diverse as Cadbury, Wood Mackenzie and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The appointments form part of a shake-up of governance at the organisation aimed at making it “more agile”.
More than 40 candidates are said to have applied for the four non-remunerated posts. They will actively supporting Marketing Edinburgh in its partner collaboration, with the first task being the formulation of a three- to five-year strategic plan.
It’s rare for an organisation to be recruiting four non-executive appointments simultaneouslyGordon Robertson
The new hires are: Claire Harrison-Church, who brings 30 years’ of experience working with the likes of Unilever, Sainsbury’s and most recently Asda; New Zealander Paul Rowllings, who has been based in Edinburgh for the last 20 years, and has worked with Wood Mackenzie and Aegon; Sandra Blake, who started her career in marketing at Cadbury and moved to Scottish & Southern Energy in 2015 as head of talent and development; and Stephen Ingledew, who has worked with AMP, Barclays Wealth and Standard Life.
A fifth non-executive, Gordon Rintoul, director National Museum of Scotland, who sat on the original Marketing Edinburgh board, will continue his role to aid the transition of the new team.
The non-execs will join three City of Edinburgh councillors – Lord Provost Frank Ross, Jo Mowat and Gordon Munro – alongside an observer on the board. Marketing Edinburgh’s chief executive, John Donnelly, and chair Gordon Robertson, director of communications at Edinburgh Airport, will continue their roles.
Robertson said: “It’s rare for an organisation to be recruiting four non-executive appointments simultaneously.
“Ensuring we secured the right blend of personalities as well as complementary skill-sets was a huge priority and critical to Marketing Edinburgh’s ongoing success as it moves to the next level.
“The high standard of quality candidates that applied for the non-executive positions is a testament to the work of John Donnelly and the Marketing Edinburgh team over the last few years to transform the organisation into a credible marketing agency that has delivered record breaking results for the city.”
