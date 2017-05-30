Factoring firm Newton debuts paid internship scheme

A Scotland-wide property factor has launched a paid work experience scheme over the summer holidays, saying it hopes to see other firms in the sector follow its example.

Newton Property, which covers residential properties worth more than £2 billion across Scotland, said that it will pay the national living wage to participants, children of clients who will be able to join property visits, contractor meetings and inspection of developments with experienced property managers.

The scheme will operate from Newton’s offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen – it has also a site in Inverness – and joint managing director Derek MacDonald described the move as “quite a radical step-change for the sector”.

MacDonald added that the firm aims to “invest in nurturing and attracting talent from an early age… We hope that by next year other factoring companies will roll out similar initiatives and yet more students will be taken on.”

Lewis Littlejohn, who joined Newton’s Glasgow head office in March last year as a graduate property manager, said: “Property management is a brilliantly diverse and challenging career.

“I’ve worked under the supervision of an experienced director for the past year who has supported me to the point of now being able to handle development projects myself.”

