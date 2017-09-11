Facebook live: what does the future hold for Scotland’s space industry

Did you know that Glasgow makes more satellites than any other European city?

Scotland’s largest city is fast gaining a name for itself as a global space industry hub and with this growth comes opportunities for the country’s economy and the people who live here.

Aside from the manufacture of the satellites there are also opportunities emerging from analysing the data that they send back.

Join us at 1.30pm on Tuesday for a live discussion on The Scotsman’s Facebook page where we will be speaking with Clyde Space’s CEO Craig Clark and Dr Hina Khan, Innovation Lead at the Scottish Centre of Excellence in Satellite Applications.

Tuesday’s discussion is in partnership with Young Company Finance who are hosting their annual conference titled Getting to exit: Trade sales on September 15.