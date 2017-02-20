Enterprise guru joins board of social letting agency

Scotland’s first social enterprise letting agency has netted a top specialist in entrepreneurship and business growth as it limbers up for expansion.

Homes for Good said today that John Anderson – the co-founder of member network Entrepreneurial Scotland – had been appointed to chair its investment arm.

Anderson is head of SME engagement at Strathclyde Business School. Prior to helping set up Entrepreneurial Scotland in 2014, he was chief executive of the Entrepreneurial Exchange for more than 12 years. He has held non-executive chairman and director roles for a number of high-growth businesses.

Established in March 2013, Homes for Good reinvests its profits into helping vulnerable tenants. It was named Social Enterprise of the Year at the 2016 Scottish Social Enterprise Awards and went on to win the same accolade at last year’s Scottish Business Awards.

Homes for Good Investments was created in 2014 to develop a portfolio of quality homes for people on low income and housing benefit who have limited choice in the housing market.

Susan Aktemel, director of Homes for Good, said: “Homes for Good Investments is at an exciting crossroads in its journey, and along with my fellow board members Chris Hunter and Alex Pollock I very much welcome John into the team.

“John shares our commitment to social business, and the central role of housing in people’s lives, and I know that his wealth of experience in business will be invaluable as we go forward.”

