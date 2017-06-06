Elevator secures £6m Tayside Business Gateway contract

Social enterprise Elevator has secured a £6 million contract to continue delivering support for firms throughout the Angus, Perth & Kinross and Dundee regions over the next five years.

Elevator, which focuses its efforts on entrepreneurship, enterprise and employability, has been delivering Business Gateway services across the three local authority areas since 2007.

Business Gateway is the national initiative supporting start-ups and growing businesses offering free advice, business training and access to information, with Elevator covering 25 per cent of its services throughout Scotland.

Elevator director Andrew Burnett said: “Tayside is currently embarking on one of the most significant phases of economic opportunity that it has ever seen. New developments across several key sectors including tourism, hospitality and food and drink coupled with existing strengths in software, energy and life sciences will likely see the region increase its prominence on both national and international stages.”

He added: “Elevator is exceptionally pleased to be continuing its involvement in supporting the future prosperity of the region. The next Business Gateway contract will see Elevator providing fully funded business advice, training and information to some 3,600 new start-ups across Angus, Perth & Kinross and Dundee with intensive business growth assistance provided to over 500 of the region’s most ambitious businesses.”

