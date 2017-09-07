EICC looks to build on international events success

Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has unveiled two senior appointments to reflect an increase in UK and international conferences heading for the capital.

Gayle McGuinn, who brings more than a decade of experience to the team as senior associations business development manager, joins the venue from event production company Speakeasy.

She will work alongside fellow recruit Kim Kjaerside, who joins from Apex Hotels. He takes up the role of associations business development manager.

• READ MORE: Feast for the senses will bring £2.4m boost to Edinburgh

The EICC recently predicted a £2.4 million economic boost for Edinburgh after being selected to host a major conference focusing on the effects that food and drink have on the senses.

More than 1,000 sensory science specialists from around the world are expected to attend the next biennial Pangborn Sensory Symposium, to be held in July 2019.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “We’re excited to welcome Gayle and Kim to boost our already strong associations team. They both bring first-class industry experience and high levels of customer service.

“It’s encouraging that we are seeing more international associations choosing Edinburgh for their conferences – we have a strong pipeline of business going forward with a few more association wins soon to be announced.”

• Recruitment consultancy Aberdeen Appointments Agency (AAA) has made three key appointments of its own as it targets further growth, writes Scott Reid.

AAA has been established for about 45 years and is owned by Sword IT Solutions. The firm has added support administrator Deanna McDougall, co-ordinator Mark Mortensen and consultant Eilidh Walker to the team.

Scott Leonard, associate director at AAA, said the firm was on a “solid footing as we slowly but surely come out of a difficult time for the city economically”. He added that the business has not ruled out expanding through acquisition.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook