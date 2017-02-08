Edinburgh to host two Scotsman business conferences

Prestigious figures in the Scottish business world are set to speak at two Scotsman conferences in Edinburgh next month.

The first, titled Inspiring Growth: Alternative Ways To Take Your Business To The Next Level, will be held on 22 March at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, and is aimed at established companies looking to scale up to a mature and successful operation.

It will look at the benefits of alternative finance and consider a wider range of issues affecting SMEs, including exports, e-commerce, helping them compete in UK and international markets. Speakers include Scottish economy secretary Keith Brown, Stuart Lunn, chief executive of the event’s lead sponsor LendingCrowd and Paula Skinner, partner at Harper Macleod, which is also backing the event.

Skinner said she hoped the conference “will be a real eye-opener for some of the businesses who attend, and yet another example of how those involved in helping SMEs can work together to make a difference”.

The second event, Investment In A post-Brexit World, takes place at the Hilton Edinburgh Grosvenor on 28 March and will see speakers “cut through the political and economic noise and give their view on where the markets are going and the safest havens for your money”.

It is to be chaired by The Scotsman columnist Bill Jamieson, with speakers including Tom Walker, portfolio manager of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust.

Martin Currie is sponsoring the event, and Walker said: “I look forward to an engaging debate with my co-speakers who are noted experts in their field and hearing the views and questions from the audience. The new tax year is often a juncture that investors use to re-evaluate their portfolios, so the timing of this event is perfect.”

