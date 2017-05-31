Edinburgh recruiter Peace launches temp department

A recruiter based in Edinburgh is launching a temp division to address higher demand and help the company achieve its growth targets.

Peace Recruitment, founded by managing director Chris Peace, said the new arm will play a key role regarding its target of having 30 consultants by 2020 as it looks to become the “recruitment agency of choice for the construction, engineering and property sectors across the UK”.

The division will be headed by Alison Blake, who joins from Hays in Edinburgh where she specialised in temporary/freelance recruitment in the construction sector for the last 13 years.

In her new role, she will be responsible for contract and freelance recruitment, covering professional and technical roles in construction-management, surveying, architecture, civil and structural engineering and building services.

Peace was founded in 2009 and has grown to a team of 18 consultants, and Blake described the temp market as “very buoyant” and likely to grow as a result of political uncertainty.

