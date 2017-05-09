Devin Scobie: Who says business and politics don’t mix?

“Not another election…” If I had a shiny new pound coin for every time I’ve heard that from clients in the last few weeks, I’d be retiring early with a few thousand to spare.

Next month’s general election will mean most Scots have been asked to vote seven times in the past three years. And eight if you live in the Borders, where a Tory MSP is seeking to ditch the S and join the Westminster behemoth.

Businesses like certainty – and that has been in precious short supply in recent times

The occasional election can be good for business. A bit of change at council, Holyrood or Westminster can see a refresh of old policies or a whole new manifesto being implemented.

So every year or two, we gear up to profile the winnable candidates, track the campaigns often right down to micro-ward level, and try to get business views across to those who will be in a position of influence or authority.

But seven elections in three years, especially when campaigns overlap as is happening with last week’s council and next month’s Westminster polls, is a recipe for confusion amongst the sturdiest of political anoraks.

The last few years have seen a period where political views have polarised and the main parties of the left and right in UK politics have retreated to their respective corners and come up with ever more radical policies. Could you see John Major or even the late David McLetchie publicly defending the Tories’ “rape clause”?

Businesses like certainty - and that has been in precious short supply in recent times. We see divisions within divisions as all the old rules of political engagement keep getting rewritten – Corbyn elected, and re-elected; Brexit that no-one prepared for; and, well, Trump.

Throw in the hint of a Le Pen victory before her defeat on Sunday and you just know that normal politics seems even further away than ever. As a political consultant for nearly 30 years, I used to enjoy elections as a time of change and renewal.

Now I almost dread them. I say almost, as they can bring a wave of new elected members with a sense of enthusiasm to meet people and work with businesses in their constituency or sector of interest, be that a distillery or a new housing development, or just about anything else.

But that quickly fades and soon party lines creep back in around the elephant of choice in the room, be that indyref2, or Brexit, or both.

What divides candidates in all the main parties isn’t just their solutions to policy problems; they disagree about what the problems are.

In debate after debate, the most hotly contested issues differ almost entirely depending on which party is doing the talking. The Conservatives focus on “avoiding a hard Brexit” when in fact they are rapidly heading towards that very cliff.

The SNP do a convincing demonstration of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice trying to stop the independence referendum broom from multiplying – yet just this weekend Alex Salmond neatly unpicks a month of Sturgeon diplomacy with a single interview confirming that “of course” a second indyref is at the heart of SNP election planning.

Labour struggle to agree on what used to be the most basic of policy platforms such as Trident (pro – most of their MPs – or anti – their UK leader) whilst the Lib Dems are witnessing something of a comeback, yet the ghost of coalitions past refuses to fade away.

So, all in all, the next five weeks present as many challenges as they do solutions to those seeking to simply do business.

Knowing your elected members at a time of increased European uncertainty will always be a prudent use of time. But doing nothing is probably the worst option. Buckle up.

• Devin Scobie is public affairs director with Perceptive Communicators and a former councillor and parliamentary candidate

