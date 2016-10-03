CKD Galbraith names Pam Over as new chief executive

Property consultant CKD Galbraith has unveiled a change at the top after two decades alongside continued growth in revenues and profits.

Pam Over will become group chief executive from January 2017, succeeding Tim Kirkwood who has led the firm for more than 20 years. Over is currently chief operating officer of CKD Galbraith and heads the commercial property division.

The company said in today’s announcement that Kirkwood will remain with the firm and will focus on his clients in the rural sector.

It comes as the group also posted a 5.4 per cent rise in revenues to nearly £12 million and a 4 per cent lift in profits to just shy of £3m in the year to 1 April.

READ MORE: Capital property market remains sound

Iain Russell, CKD Galbraith’s chairman, said he was “delighted” with Over’s appointment and the firm’s financial progress.

He said that her “depth and breadth of career experience and commercial overview will provide energy and good judgement to the future development of our business”.

Over’s predecessor Kirkwood “has produced opportunity, employment, expansion and profit, all delivered with endless patience, good humour and deep intelligence,” Russell added.

Over said she was “absolutely delighted” at her appointment, and said Kirkwood was “handing over the reins of an extraordinarily successful business”.

CKD Galbraith employs more than 230 staff in 11 Scottish offices, including Edinburgh, Perth and Inverness.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook