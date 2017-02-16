Call for nominations to celebrate female achievement

Glasgow-based networking forum Scottish Women in Business (SWiB) is celebrating its 25th anniversary by calling for nominations for its new Celebrating Women Awards.

Accolades are up from grabs in the categories of communication, connecting, collaboration, innovation and nurturing emerging talent.

In addition, the Celebrity Spotlight award will go to a high-profile woman either working in or from Scotland who inspires others to “achieve even greater results”.

And the Spirit of Scottish Women in Business title, to be judged by present and past SWiB presidents, will be awarded to the member who has “demonstrated the attributes of communicating, connecting and collaborating”.

SWiB president Laura McKinnon said: “What better way to celebrate this major milestone, our 25th anniversary, than celebrating Scotland’s hard-working and talented women from across all professions, including the public and private sector, and Scotland’s many charitable organisations, who work tirelessly to achieve great results?”

