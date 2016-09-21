Business growth agency Elevator adds two partners

Social enterprise agency Elevator, which helps to facilitate the growth of start-ups and existing companies across Grampian and Tayside, has struck up two new strategic partnerships.

The organisation, headed by chief executive Gary McEwan, is teaming up with commercial law firm Burness Paull and Aberdeen-based software developer Pinnacle to boost the advice offered to entrepreneurs – dubbed “Founders” – involved in its Accelerator programme.

Callum Sinclair, partner at Burness Paull and head of its technology sector, said: “Technology is a key focus sector for Burness Paull, and tech and process innovation increasingly pervades the work we do with clients – indeed everything we do as a business. Our full service, tech-focused legal offering, our passionate involvement with the communities in which we work, and our spirit of agile ‘intrapreneurship’ are a perfect fit with Elevator’s vision and values.”

Pinnacle managing director added: “Pinnacle was fortunate to be participants of the first cohort of Elevator’s Accelerator programme – the business advice and opportunities we received really helped us adapt our business and grow.

“Because we have gone through this we are in a unique position to understand what the Founders are going through, how daunting it can be and how, with support and advice, their dreams can fly. We are very excited to join the partnership team and look forward to helping the Founders develop and succeed.”

