Business briefs: IoD Edinburgh | Kingdom FM | Airbus

Julie Ashworth, chair of retail tech start-up Clear Returns, has been named chair of the Institute of Directors Scotland’s Edinburgh branch, which has 650 members.

Her CV includes retail director positions and executive advisory roles at The Spirit Group, IBM and Marks & Spencer, as well as founding consultancy Broadreach.

“In the current climate of change and economic uncertainty, the IoD has never been more relevant to Edinburgh businesses as a place to connect with other directors from across the capital, Scotland, the UK and globally,” said Ashworth, who succeeds former branch chairs Alan Thornburrow and George Hall.

“Our fantastic new premises in Charlotte Square provide a destination for all directors both established and new as well as aspiring directors. It is a great place to make contact, network and liaise with other influential leaders, and we will continue to deliver a varied calendar of activities and events and give members a local policy influence in Edinburgh.”

Kingdom FM in new studio move

Fife radio station Kingdom FM has moved into new studios in Kirkcaldy following a £150,000 funding boost.

The broadcaster, which has been on air since 1998, celebrated being awarded a 12-year licence by industry regulator Ofcom last year. The new premises, which replace the station’s previous Markinch base, are 50 per cent larger.

Top award for Airbus chief

Planemaker Airbus’s Glasgow-born chief operating officer Tom Williams has received the Mensforth Manufacturing Medal from the Institute of Engineering & Technology for his achievements as a world-class production engineer.

Williams became an engineering apprentice in 1972, and in 2004 was appointed Airbus’s executive vice-president, procurement.

