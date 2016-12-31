Bectu and Prospect poised to forge new union

Unions representing more than 140,000 workers in industries ranging from broadcasting to nuclear power are set to merge tomorrow.

Bectu, which represents TV technicians and other media employees, will join Prospect, which has members working as managers and specialists in a range of sectors including defence, energy and transport.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon announces fund to help unions respond to reforms

Prospect leader Mike Clancy said: “The two unions have much in common, not least our expertise in the fields of communications and media, and we will quickly adapt to working together.”

Gerry Morrissey, Bectu’s general secretary, added: “We’ll be able to reach out to even more of the thousands of creative sector workers across media and entertainment who need advice and representation.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook