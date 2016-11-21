Aberdeen agency wired for expansion after key deal wins

Wired Studio, the data-driven marketing and graphic design firm, said turnover jumped 40 per cent to £501,000 in its latest financial year after winning contracts with the likes of TUI Group, Aberdein Considine, Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and John Clark Motor Group.

Managing director Lee Brandie said: “Having worked intensively over the past 18 months to increase the team, we are now also currently recruiting for several other positions.”

He added that the agency is already in discussions to expand the business nationally, which will create more jobs, and said: "We also have plans to launch our own growth accelerator software early in the New Year, which will support our mathematical marketing theories."

