Lord Sugar defends anti-Corbyn views with picture of £58m tax cheque

Reality TV tycoon Lord Alan Sugar has refuted claims that his anti-Corbyn stance relates to the Labour leader’s business tax policies by publishing a picture of a cheque for more than £58 million - which he says he paid to tax authorities earlier this year.

The businessman and former Labour peer, who presents The Apprentice, took to Twitter to justify his political opinions - and publish a scan of what he claims to be his tax bill in January.

He wrote: “To the people who have responded to my advice not to vote for Corbyn saying I want to avoid paying tax. I paid this personally in January,” next to a photograph of a cheque for £58,646,028.44.

Lord Sugar has appeared to back prime minister Theresa May through comments on his Twitter page and columns in newspapers in the run-up to the General Election campaign. Earlier today he wrote: "If you admire or trust me. A east end boy done good by honest graft. For the good of the UK I sincerely advise NOT to vote for Corbyn #TRUSTME."