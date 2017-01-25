Lloyds Banking Group warned over PPI breaches

The Competition and Markets Authority has revealed Bank of Scotland owner Lloyds Banking Group has committed "substantive breaches" of regulations surrounding Payment Protection Insurance (PPI).

It said in a letter to the group, published today, that the bank had breached the Payment Protection Insurance Market Investigation Order on three occasions.

The issues relate to LBG’s failure to issue Annual Reviews to some PPI customers and also relate to some Annual Reviews containing incorrect data.

In a letter to Simon Laesser, senior manager of PPI Live Book at Lloyds Banking Group, Alistair Thompson, director of remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA, warned that the breaches could "potentially harm customers’ interests".

He wrote: "We have been in discussion with Lloyds Banking Group (‘LBG’) regarding several substantive breaches of the Payment Protection Insurance Market Investigation Order 2011 and the steps LBG has taken to remedy these.

"LBG reported a number of non-compliance issues in its 2016 Compliance Report to the CMA, of which we consider three issues to be substantive breaches. LBG also reported non-compliance issues in advance of inclusion in the next Compliance Report due in April 2017."