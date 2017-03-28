Leader comment: May facing mother of all distractions

The problems are continuing to stack up for Theresa May.

On this side of the Border, Nicola Sturgeon looks set to keep on the pressure for a second independence referendum.

Meanwhile, across the water, Northern Ireland has ground to a halt. This is a terrible reversal of what had previously seen so much success, after so much effort had gone into finding ways to share power. There are reports that Sinn Fein might hold out for a separate Brexit agreement for Northern Ireland – as the SNP is hoping to do.

It is undoubtedly a difficult time for her – and a situation for which she would be unlikely to have legislated when she took over in the wake of the Brexit vote, just eight months ago in July.

Scotland was always going to be a thorn in her side, but the fact that government in Belfast has collapsed at the same time must have come as something of a shock.

Sturgeon has previously been criticised for taking her eye of the ball when it comes to domestic policy, instead spending too much time focusing on the constitution, but, like her, May will have little choice.

It is unlikely that she is going to have much time to spend on English issues such as health and education when there is so much going on both at a domestic – and at a European – level.

She is doing her best to try to separate the issues, insisting that waiting until after Brexit to face a Scottish independence referendum is the best way forward.

Yet, at the moment, it seems unlikely that May will be able to negotiate a Brexit deal without as well having to juggle domestic distractions.